TRS gets land in Banjara Hills for office

Loot of public property in broad daylight: Dasoju

The State government has allotted 4,935 sq yds of government land to TRS at NBT Nagar on Road No. 12 of Banjara Hills for the construction of office of Hyderabad unit of the party.

The order allocating the land was issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday. Earlier, the Hyderabad Collector sent proposals for allocation of land to the government and the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration approved it on May 10. The Chief Secretary issued the order next day pending the process of finalising the price of the land. He directed the Collector to complete the process expeditiously.

Barring Warangal, the TRS will now have offices in all the remaining 32 districts. The foundation stone for Telangana Bhavan of TRS in New Delhi was also laid in September last year. The new city office at Banjara Hills will not be far from the State office of TRS.

The All India Congress Committee spokesperson, Dasoju Sravan took objection to the allotment of prime land worth ₹100 crore located in Banjara Hills to the TRS. At a press conference here, he termed it a robbery of valuable public land in broad daylight with the support of official machinery and questioned the need for land allotment to the district party office, when there is already a TRS state office located spreading over an acre in the same locality.

Demanding Telangana Government to immediately cancel the GO allocating the land, he warned that the Congress party would launch an agitation and will obstruct the looting of valuable public land by the Chief Minister’s family in the name of the party office. “It’s unfortunate that Government which needs to protect public lands itself is usurping it misusing power.”

He said the government doesn’t find land for constructing double bedroom houses but was allocating crores worth of prime lands to the ruling party. “This shows the government has no intention to provide houses to the poor and is more focused on usurping government lands.”

Targeting the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, the senior Congress leader questioned the intention behind Telangana Govt's decision to allocate 4,935 square yards of prime land. “Somesh Kumar is acting as a henchman of KCR rather than Chief Secretary of a state and instead of protecting valuable government lands, he was diverting them misusing power

He alleged that in the past 8 years TRS party has amassed assets worth over Rs 1000 crores and asked where did these assets come from and who was donating to TRS?

Mr. Sravan also fired on Danam Nagendar, TRS MLA from Kharitabad constituency in which the allocated land is located, for having no guts to question CM KCR.