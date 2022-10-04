TRS general body meeting as scheduled on Dasara day, says KCR

‘Munugode bypoll schedule will not affect the meeting’

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 04, 2022 08:48 IST

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The general body meeting of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti will be held at 11 a.m. on October 5, coinciding with Dasara, at the Telangana Bhavan, the TRS headquarters.

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has clarified that notification for bypoll to Munugode assembly segment would not affect the general body meeting of the party. He requested the leaders to attend the meeting in specified time on October 5.

The TRS president is expected to announce the party’s foray into national politics during the general body meeting. He is expected to announce the finer details of the national party as well as the reasons behind the TRS’ decision to enter national political scene.

