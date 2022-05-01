TRS functionaries harassing BJP cadre: Bandi Sanjay

‘They are trying to subjugate us’

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the ruling TRS functionaries of “harassing the party cadre and foisting false cases”.

“They are trying to subjugate us but we will counter them with equal ferocity as the next government is going to be formed by us and we will bring all these people responsible to task as the TRS government is on its last leg,” he said while addressing a public meeting at Dhanwada, as part of the ongoing ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ (18th day).

The BJP leader said that he has been moving around in hot sun to listen to the grievances of people as the ‘power drunk TRS government’ has ‘forgotten’ about their welfare. “The TRS has been targeting him and his party activists, unable to digest the increasing support,” he claimed.

“The TRS leaders are worried and have been claiming our walkathon has no response from the people. They should come here and see for themselves about how people are ready to pour out their tales of woes to us,” he said. The State government has not sanctioned 2-bedroom houses, new pensions or jobs. When the Centre is issuing free rice to the poor, the KCR regime wants to stop it as there was a ‘big scam’ behind the diversion of ration rice, he alleged.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar questioned the government ignoring taking up the lift irrigation project of Koyalsagar in the area and promised to take it up once the BJP forms the government. Senior leaders K. Laxman and Vivek Venkatswamy participated in the programme with him.

Later, the MP held a meeting with local leaders to discuss plans to make the forthcoming public meeting of national president J.P. Nadda in Mahabubnagar on May 5 a success.