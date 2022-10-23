TRS focuses on direct contact with Munugode electorate

ADVERTISEMENT

With time running out for campaigning in support of its candidate for Munugode byelection, the TRS is focusing on direct contact with the electorate through door-to-door visits, meetings with community associations, village-level interactions and roadshows.

Almost all the Ministers and large number of legislators of the party have been given the task of covering villages so that they could get in touch with local ‘opinion’ leaders and convince them to support TRS. All Ministers, except S. Niranjan Reddy, have been drafted as star campaigners for the party along with several legislators and they have been criss-crossing the constituency for over a week now.

Working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao has been either holding meetings with community associations or speaking to communities in teleconferences or holding roadshows every day for the last one week, during which the party has engineered return of leaders such as B. Bhikshamaiah Goud, K. Swamy Goud, Dasoju Sravan and Palle Ravi Kumar into its fold.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao held a meeting with the villagers of Marriguda, Lenkalapalli, Vattipalli, Kondur, and Rajampet tanda at Mansurabad and Manneguda, and with LIC agents of Munugode constituency seeking their support in the byelection. Mr. Rama Rao held a meeting with the Goud community at Manneguda and a roadshow at Gattuppal.

Speaking at Manneguda, Mr. Harish Rao said that the TRS had been seeking support of voters by explaining what the State government did during the last eight years and what it was planning to do over the next one year before the next Assembly elections.

He, however, sought to know on what grounds the BJP was seeking support, as its government at the Centre did not do anything for Telangana in the last eight years and instead, harmed the State’s interests by denying funds, institutions and creating hurdles in progress of projects.

He also alleged that the BJP leadership had conspired the Munugode bypoll to divert Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s attention from shaping TRS into BRS to take on BJP at the national level. He asked the people of Munugode not to get trapped in “false promises being made by BJP” and pointed out that the party had not kept any of its promises made in Dubbak and Huzurabad.