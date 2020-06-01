Telangana

TRS flays TPCC leaders

Congress leaders trying to defame TRS government, says Government Whip

Government Whip Karne Prabhakar has criticised the Congress leaders stating that they were trying to spread lies to defame the TRS government.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Mr. Prabhakar said people were well aware as to who supported late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy government’s decision to enhance the water drawal capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator from 11,000 cusecs to 42,000 cusecs in 2005 and reiterated the State government would continue its fight against Andhra Pradesh’ plans to increase the capacity of the system one more time by another 40,000 cusecs.

On paddy procurement, the TRS leader sought to know that in which year did the previous Congress government had procured even half the paddy purchased by the Telangana government this season. In Chhattisgarh, the Congress government had put a cap on support price procurement of paddy at 15 quintals per acre.

Helping hand

Meanwhile, former MP K. Kavitha has come forward to help an economically poor tribal student who secured a seat in the prestigious IIM Ranchi by extending financial support — paying a fee of ₹1 lakh a year to pursue higher education there.

Son of agricultural labourers in Kalwakurthy area, Mahesh Kurukula, a student of Mass Communication from Osmania University, managed to get a seat in IIM Ranchi but his parents were not a position to pay the fee. He made an appeal to the former MP over a social media platform seeking financial support to get admission into IIM.

The former MP responded immediately to Mr. Mahesh’s tweet and offered financial support to him. She congratulated Mr. Mahesh on his achievement and extended best wishes to him.

