TRS flays PM’s comments

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 13, 2022 22:16 IST

Woking president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Minister K.T. Rama Rao has alleged that the BJP Government at the Centre was targeting the poor now by launching a campaign on subsidies (freebies) given to the poor and sought to know what makes a freebie in BJP’s view.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he criticised the comments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting against schemes implemented for the poor (freebies) and sought to know whether only the poor and backward sections of society were the Centre’s target.

He alleged that the Centre had initiated a debate on the schemes for the poor after leaving their welfare to winds and burdening their lives for the past eight years. “Of late, the Prime Minister has been talking about freebie culture whenever he gets an opportunity. The debate on freebies has been initiated to make the lives of common man more miserable”, he said.

