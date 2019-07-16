TRS flays Opposition’ hue and cry over new buildings

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has criticised the Opposition parties for opposing the State government plans for construction of new Secretariat and Assembly buildings as they are worried about getting distanced further from people owing to the large scale welfare and development initiatives.

Senior party leader and MLC Karne Prabhakar alleged here on Tuesday that the Opposition parties were trying to obstruct every work being taken up by the TRS government keeping aside their ideological differences. Requesting the Governor to intervene and stop the government from constructing the new Secretariat and Assembly buildings was exposing the bankruptcy of the Opposition politics, he observed.

Stating that presence of such Opposition parties was misfortune of Telangana society, Mr. Prabhakar, addressing a press conference, said while several projects taken up by the previous Congress dispensations were still pending but the first phase of Kaleshwaram project was completed by the TRS government within three years.

People were showering their blessing on the TRS and unable to digest the image being garnered by the government with the success of Kaleshwaram the Opposition parties were trying to divert people’s attention.

Lacking facilities

The Opposition parties were trying to create an unnecessary controversy over the new buildings for Secretariat and Assembly, in spite of knowing the facts that the present building had no proper facilities, Mr. Prabhakar noted. “There is no space for even Government Whips and Assembly Committees in the present building. Similarly, the Secretariat too has no safety provisions,” he pointed out.

The TRS leader stated that the new Secretariat to be constructed with a cost of about ₹200 crore would have all offices at one place and it would also save on rent of ₹32 crore being paid for government offices, head offices such as commissionerates and directorates, in the City every year.

Other states

Further, he stated that new Assembly buildings were constructed in Kerala, Tripura, Goa and other States and ₹131 crore was spent on modernisation of Assembly in Gujarat. When thousands of crores of rupees was being spent on installation of statues in some BJP-rules States what was wrong in having new Assembly and Secretariat buildings useful to people, he sought to know.