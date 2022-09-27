TRS flays Kishan Reddy for ruling out steel plant at Bayyaram

Party wants BJP govt. at Centre to set up plant before it is too late

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
September 27, 2022 20:51 IST

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has condemned the statement of Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, that establishing a steel plant at Bayyaram is not possible. The party has sought to know whether it is the view of Mr. Kishan Reddy or that of the Centre.

Minster for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod, Mahabubabad MP M. Kavitha and MLA D.S. Redya Naik said here on Tuesday that a steel plant was the right of Telangana and the right of tribal communities of the area. The then UPA government had assured to set up a steel plant at Bayyaram by mentioning it in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

They reminded the Union Minister that the iron ore mines in the area allotted to Rakshana Steels in 2006 were resumed by the government after cancelling the allotment. The statement of Mr. Kishan Reddy was like a bolt from the blue as hopes were still alive about the steel plant. They sought to know whether Mr. Reddy had done anything beneficial to Telangana so far.

Demanding that Mr. Reddy withdraw his statement, the TRS leaders suggested him to try to help Telangana at least once as the Centre was acting with vengeance against Telangana on the promises made in the Bifurcation Act. They alleged that the BJP leaders had all their focus on personal interests and did nothing for the State.

Citing an example, the TRS leaders said a tribal university had already started functioning in Andhra Pradesh without even allotment of land but it was still on the paper in Telangana in spite of allotment of the required land. They also reminded Mr. Kishan Reddy that an expert’s committee had reported in the past that Bayyaram area had all requirements for establishing a steel plant with iron ore reserves sufficient to last for 100 to 150 years and State’s 50% of tribal communities live in and around Bayyaram area.

They suggested the BJP to set up a steel plant at Bayyaram before it was too late and people revolted against its anti-Telangana stand. They alleged that BJP had no sincerity towards tribal communities except for show-off. The party wants to boss Telangana politically but had no responsibility to work for growth of the State, they added.

