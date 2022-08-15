TRS flays Arvind on dharna ‘for farmers’

Arvind deceived ryots on turmeric board, says Minister

Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy has criticised BJP MP from Nizamabad D. Arvind for planning a protest at Velpur crossroads in Balkonda constituency in the name of farmers’ problems on Tuesday stating that he has no moral right to speak about farmers as it is he who had deceived them on the turmeric board promise.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Minister and TRS leader reminded Mr. Arvind that it was he who had promised to get the turmeric board sanctioned within five days of his getting elected as MP in 2019 and also to get minimum support price fixed for red jowar since both the crops are grown extensively in the combined Nizamabad district and they had no marketing support such as board for turmeric and support price for red jowar.

He alleged that the BJP MP had planned a protest for farmers only to confuse them further and cautioned the farming community not to get deceived by Mr. Arvind’s words one more time. Responding to Mr. Arvind’s demand for implementation of Fasal Bima Yojana in Telangana, Mr. Prashanth Reddy sought to know why the scheme was not being implemented in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujarat in case it was so beneficial to farmers.

Mr. Prashanth Reddy said the State Government was taking care of the farming community better than any other State in the country and schemes like Rythu Bandhu under which every landholding farmer would get ₹10,000 per acre investment support every year and Rythu Bima under which the families of landholding farmers would be paid ₹5 lakh insurance claim on the death of the insured farmer, irrespective of the cause of death.

Besides, irrigation facilities were improved extensively with Sriramsagar rejuvenation scheme to ensure water in the flood flow canal and Kakatiya canal round the year. Water was also being given under Alisagar and Gutpha lift irrigation schemes for the second crop too and the farmers of Armoor and Balkonda constituencies were aware of the improved and assured irrigation facility.