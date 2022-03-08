TRS faults “behaviour” of BJP, Congress members in Assembly

‘Wearing of black scarves while entering the House indicated their intention’

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has termed the behaviour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress members in the Assembly on Monday “unfortunate” and observed that wearing of black scarves while entering the House indicated their intention.

Government Whip Balka Suman and MLCs T. Bhanu Prasad Rao and Yegge Mallesham said here on Tuesday that the three BJP MLAs had created a scene in the House as per a plan as they resorted to such an act unable to digest the development schemes being implemented by the TRS government.

Stating that their suspension had taken place as per the rules of the Assembly, the TRS leaders alleged that the BJP leaders were enacting a drama by staging protests after their members’ suspension for unruly behaviour. Suspension of members was nothing new in the legislative bodies and the BJP-led Government at the Centre had recently suspended 12 MPs from Rajya Sabha, they pointed out.

Further, the TRS leaders explained that the Maharashtra government had suspended 12 BJP MLAs for a year, a Congress MLA was suspended by the BJP Government in Karnataka and 8 MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha during the enactment of three new farm laws.

They also reminded the BJP that it was decided at an earlier Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting that members would be suspended in case they went into the well during the Budget presentation or during the Governor’s address. The action against BJP members was in tune with that decision and it was wrong that BJP members would have their way by doing anything.

On the other hand, the Congress members had no patience even to listing to the budget speech and they were also going the BJP members way, the TRS leaders said. Stating that Eatala Rajender had the experience of functioning as the Minister for Finance in the past the TRS leaders sought to know whether he was not aware that such protests were not allowed during the budget presentation.

They also said that the government was ready with proper answers to every issue and problem to be raised by the Congress members in the Assembly.