TRS fails to attracts members in Hyderabad

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao was said to have decided to plunge himself in the membership drive of the party in Greater Hyderabad from August 6 as he was unhappy with the leaders who handled the task for not living up to expectations.

Though the drive closed elsewhere in the State on Wednesday, it was decided at a meeting here on Thursday to extend the deadline specifically for the city till August 10.

At the meeting with party in-charges and other senior leaders of Greater Hyderabad comprising Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Chevella and Hyderabad Parliamentary constituencies, Mr. Rao reportedly pulled up the leaders for not even achieving half the target set for enrolling members. He expressed unhappiness at leaders and announced his decision to tour in Greater Hyderabad, starting from Secunderabad on August 6.

Old City

He noted that the party had given the leaders in each Assembly constituency a target of enrolling 50,000 members. But except Jubilee Hills, the target was not reached anywhere. The enrolment was a mere 5,000 in constituencies of the Old City.

The enrolment was 20,000 each in Amberpet, Musheerabad and Secunderabad constituencies, the last one was represented by Deputy Speaker T. Padma Rao. In Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav’s constituency of Sanatnagar, about 25,000 members were enrolled.

Bonalu festival

Sources said Mr. Yadav explained to Mr. Rao that Bonalu celebrations in the city were a major hindrance to the drive. The leaders could not focus on the drive and the public was also indifferent.

Mr. Rao asked the leaders to constitute locality and division level committees of party in the city from August 10 to 20. The meeting was attended by Revenue Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Labour Minister C. Malla Reddy, former Home minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy and TRS MLAs of various constituencies. Conspicuous by his absence was Mr. Padma Rao.