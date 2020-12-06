TRS extends support to protesting farmers’ call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8

TRS cadre to actively participate in agitation, says K. Chandrasekhar Rao

The ruling TRS has extended complete support to Bharat Bandh called by farmers’ organisations on December 8.

Party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced the decision and appealed to public to make the bandh successful. He also said the TRS cadre will actively participate in the agitation.

Defending the struggle by farmers against the three farm laws enacted by Parliament, Mr. Rao said the laws adversely impacted their interests. It was precisely because of that the TRS opposed the Bills in Parliament. He stressed the need for the agitation to continue until they were repealed.

The struggle by farmers was justified, he said, and appealed to the public to express solidarity with them by observing bandh.