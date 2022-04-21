TRS enjoying fruits of Congress sacrifices: Sudhakar Goud

Telangana Congress secretary from Warangal, Bandi Sudhakar Goud said that but for Sonia Gandhi’s will to give Telangana the new State would have been a mirage, and it was ridiculous for Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao to claim that TRS was responsible for the new State.

Recalling the comments of Mr. K Rama Rao in Warangal that people should vote for the TRS lifelong, he said it was time he shed his autocratic behaviour and start respecting the democratic systems. Only Congress has the right to seek votes on the formation of Telangana, he said.

Mr. Goud said the TRS had cheated the Congress party after promising to merge it with the latter and later tried to finish off the party itself by admitting Congress MLAs shamelessly. Now the entire State is in chaos due to the atrocities of the TRS government and the party leaders and it was time the party concentrated on burning issues than making cheap statements.