Telangana

TRS district coordinators for ULB polls

more-in

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has appointed district-wise coordinators for the municipal elections taking into consideration the old districts.

TRS working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao appointed senior leaders as coordinators in 9 erstwhile districts and they will brief him on the party issues in the municipalities and corporations in these areas.

The include Warangal (Balamallu), Karimnagar (Bonthu Rammohan), Rangareddy (Naveen Rao), Mahabubnagar (D. K. Sivakumar), Adilabad (Dande Vithal), Khammam (Gattu Ramachandra Rao), Medak (Sheri Subhash Reddy), Nizamabad (Mareddy Srinivas Reddy) and Nalgonda (Palla Rajeshwar Reddy).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 8:47:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/trs-district-coordinators-for-ulb-polls/article30551006.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY