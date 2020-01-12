TRS district coordinators for ULB polls

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has appointed district-wise coordinators for the municipal elections taking into consideration the old districts.

TRS working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao appointed senior leaders as coordinators in 9 erstwhile districts and they will brief him on the party issues in the municipalities and corporations in these areas.

The include Warangal (Balamallu), Karimnagar (Bonthu Rammohan), Rangareddy (Naveen Rao), Mahabubnagar (D. K. Sivakumar), Adilabad (Dande Vithal), Khammam (Gattu Ramachandra Rao), Medak (Sheri Subhash Reddy), Nizamabad (Mareddy Srinivas Reddy) and Nalgonda (Palla Rajeshwar Reddy).