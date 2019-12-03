TRS delegation meets Gadkari on NH work in State

Telangana Minister G.Jagadish Reddy and several MPs have taken up the issue of pending national highways in the State with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Tuesday.

Mr. Jagadish Reddy said that the letters previously written by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao were submitted to Mr. Gadkari once again for reference. The Chief Minister in his letters had raised the injustice done previously to the State in the allocation of national highways and taken it to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Modi had given an assurance that 3,150 km long national highways would be allotted to the State but numbering had not been given to over 600 km length of highways. In some cases, though numbers were assigned to the roads, work had not commenced, Mr. Jagadish Reddy explained. “We requested Mr. Gadkari to assign numbers to new highways and start the work.”

The delegation of Lok Sabha MPs, Rajya Sabha member B.Lingaiah, two MLAs and the Minister said many stretches of the national highways were damaged in the State due to heavy rains and they should be repaired at the earliest. They sought construction of underpasses at two places on Hyderabad-Bhupalapally NH 163 and also few more underpasses on Kodad-Miryalaguda NH 167 and the proposed Chevella-Bijapur NH should be speeded up. They urged that the Regional Ring Road around Hyderabad needed to be taken up soon and the Union Minister responded positively to their representations.

TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao said they told the Union Minister that 50% of expenditure on RRR would be borne by the State government. The Centre should allot numbers to the allotted national highways and speed up the work.

Mr. Gadkari favourably responded to MLA Balka Suman’s request for three flyovers and development of junctions on the NH 63 passing through Chennur Assembly constituency.

Government Whip and MLA Gongidi Sunitha said service roads and under passes should be constructed on Warangal NH in Alair constituency to bring down road accidents. She along with Minister Jagadish Reddy, TRS MPs met the Union Minister on Tuesday for development of national highways in Alair constituency and submitted a memorandum. She also sought special allocation of funds for construction of underpass bridge on NH taken up and passing through Vangapally, Sayigudem, Jeedikal.

Ms.Sunitha said that the Union Minister assured them that the issues mentioned in the representation would be discussed with officials and a decision would be taken.