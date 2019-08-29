TRS dared to call Centre’s ‘bluff’ on Kaleshwaram status

Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy has challenged the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government to move a privilege motion against the Union Minister for Water Resources for revealing that the Central government only received a normal letter seeking national status for Kaleshwaram project and not a comprehensive report with all details.

At a press conference here, Mr. Reddy took exception to TRS leaders claiming that they had sought national status for the project and stated that they should either expose the Central government if it was true or accept that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was not sent to the Centre.

Mr. Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was not serious on getting national status for the Kaleshwaram project as he feared the “corrupt deals would be exposed”. The government wrote a letter to the Centre seeking national status for the record but deliberately avoided sending the Detailed Project Report (DPR), which was mandatory for the request to be considered.

He said KCR was well aware that without the DPR the request would not be considered. Moreover, the Centre would monitor the progress at regular intervals, which KCR didn’t want because that would reveal the “commissions, corruption and violation of all norms,” the Congress leader alleged.

Mr. Reddy said vice-chairman of State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar should not function as a TRS member but as a responsible vice chairman and ensure Telangana funds are not misused. He said Mr. Vinod Kumar has no right to question the visit of Congress leaders to Tummidihatti and he should rather explain the questions raised by the party instead of blindly rebuking them.

The MLC also demanded that the works given on nomination for lifting the 3rd TMC in Kaleshwaram project should be cancelled and global tenders should be called. He also asked the district collectors who visited Kaleshwaram project to also visit Tummiddihatti site on Pranahita river to assess themselves which design was the best for Telangana.