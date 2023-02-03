TRS councillors move ‘confidence motion’

February 03, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

What can be termed a jolt to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), as many as 21 councillors of the ruling party served notice under Section 37 of Telangana Municipalities Act - 2019 to ‘make a motion expressing confidence’ in Shankari Latha, vice-chairperson. The notice was served on Friday addressing the Collector and handed over to Administrative Officer at Collectorate.

The councillors chose the way of ‘expressing confidence’ instead of ‘no confidence’ motion to avoid any embarrassment publicly though the aim was to dislodge the present chairperson Bongula Vijaya Lakshmi and vice-chairperson, Shankari Latha. The councillors are led by chairperson aspirant Boini Vijaya Lakshmi and vice-chairman aspirant Kothapally Srikanth.

Similar moves are on at Sadashivapet municipality in the district and Cheriyal municipality in Siddipet district though the councillors have not openly teamed up limiting themselves to expressing their displeasure aganist the present leadership.

In Sadashivapet municipality Pillodi Jayamma is the chairperson while it was alleged that her son Vishwanatham has been supervising all the activities. The ruling party councillors are angry with him. It was stated that 16 out of 26 councillors got ready to move no-confidence motion against the chairperson and the issue was reportedly taken to the notice of Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy.

At Cheriyal municipality, five BRS councillors reportedly joined hands with Congress councillors to dislodge the chairperson A. Swaroopa Rani. None of the elected councillors had attended the meeting convened by the chairperson recently, complicating the issue. The was taken to the notice of MLA M. Yadagiri Reddy who tried to pacify them but it was stated that they were reluctant.