TRS corporator resigns, plans to join Congress

Khairatabad Corporator of GHMC belonging to Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) Vijaya Reddy resigned from the party and announced her decision to join the Congress.

The daughter of late P. Janardhan Reddy who shocked the TRS leaders by appearing at the press conference of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday morning sent her resignation to the Chief Minister and TRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao stating that she was fed up with the party that had ignored her despite working hard.

Her entry into Congress is likely to be on June 23 and will be viewed with interest.

Speaking at the press conference of Mr. Revanth Reddy in the morning, she said she chose to join the Congress to continue the legacy of PJR and returning to the Congress was like a homecoming.

She refused to be drawn into the ticket issue saying there was a lot of time for elections and she wants to work hard for the party.

She was also an aspirant for the Mayor’s post after being denied the Assembly ticket. However, she was ignored in favour of the present Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi.