TRS-Cong. combine is inevitable with ‘PK’ advising both: BJP

‘Usually, two parties using the same advisor goes against professional ethics’

Senior BJP leader N. Ramchander Rao, on Tuesday, charged that “political strategist” Prashanth Kishor becoming an adviser to both TRS and Congress makes it clear that the parties are either “going to form an alliance before the polls or later”.

“Usually, two parties using the same advisor goes against professional ethics and there is an issue of conflict of interest yet the single point agenda is to defeat the BJP and not for country’s benefit or citizens welfare,” he claimed, at a press conference on Tuesday.

The fact that TRS had admitted they needed an ‘outsider’ as advisor indicates that the party is “scared” of BJP and “no longer has faith” in Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s “famed strategies”, he remarked. At the same time, Mr. Rao said the BJP has “no objection” if the Congress-TRS join hands as the party has enough strength to take them on.

The former MLC said the BJP-led Government at the Centre has been devolving 49% of tax revenues to States including 7% to local bodies. Therefore, the TRS regime should desist from its campaign of accusing the Centre of not releasing funds.

In a separate press conference, former MLA N.V.S.S Prabhakar questioned the TRS putting up banners, festoons and cut-outs for its party plenary in flagrant violation of rules while the municipal and police authorities have been looking the other way. “There is immediate action like fines and pulling out such material when other parties put them up. Is TRS above rules?,” he asked.

He, further claimed that traffic across the twin cities is getting disrupted in several places because of these activities. The BJP leader also accused the TRS of resorting to “insider trading” of real estate in the revocation of the GO111 which was issued to protect the twin reservoirs of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, he added.