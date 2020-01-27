TRS chairpersons in 110 out of 118 municipalities

The ruling TRS candidates were elected chairpersons in 110 out of 118 municipalities and as Mayors in all the nine municipal corporations in the indirect election held on Monday by members to head the urban local bodies that went to polls last week.

The election of chairpersons in Nereducherla and Medchal was postponed while in Karimnagar municipal corporation where the results were declared on Monday, Mayor will be elected on Wednesday.

The Congress won chairpersonship in four municipalities -- Waddepally in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, Manikonda and Turkayamjal in Rangareddy and Chandur in Nalgonda district. The BJP won in Makthal and Amangal in Mahbubnagar and MIM in Jalpally of Rangareddy and Bhainsa in Adilabad district. Barring these municipalities, the TRS won at all places in nine districts where the elections were held. It made a clean sweep in Khammam, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Medak districts.

Though the TRS recorded a resounding victory, the party depended on the support of ex-officio members comprising Members of Parliament and legislators and councillors and corporators who crossed over from other parties especially on outskirts of Hyderabad. The TRS won with their support at Badangpet, Meerpet, Adibhatla, Tukkuguda, Pedda Amberpet and Kompally municipalities.

At Tukkuguda in Maheswaram Assembly constituency, represented by Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy, the TRS offered chairpersonship to an independent who joined the party at the last hour. Here, the BJP protested against TRS Rajya Sabha member K. Keshava Rao being permitted to enrol as ex-officio member because he was allotted to Andhra Pradesh in the division of Rajya Sabha members after bifurcation of erstwhile State.

Conversely, denial of voting right for a Rajya Sabha member of Congress K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao, who was allotted to Telangana, led to protest by the Congress.

The TRS had to concede Mayorship to a Congress Councillor who joined the ruling party with his colleagues in Badangpet and an independent was rewarded with the same post in Meerpet corporation. Fourteen independents in a body of 49 pledged support to the TRS to help it win the Mayorship at Ramagundam. The TRS also wrested the post with the support of MIM in Nizamabad corporation despite winning lesser number of divisions. The MIM was offered Deputy Mayorship.

Four Councillors of Congress crossed over to TRS at Pedda Amberpet to ensure the victory of the ruling party’s candidate as chairperson. Another Congress Councillor became chairperson of Adibhatla municipality after she joined the TRS. In both municipalities, Congress stood a chance of winning but the local TRS MLA M. Kishan Reddy played the pivotal role to tilt the scales.

The TRS scraped through with the support of independents and CPI (M) candidates in Jangaon, Khanapur, Naspur, Bhootpur, Dharmapuri, Yadagirigutta, Amarachinta and Choutuppal.