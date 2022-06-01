TRS candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

EC rejects nominations of two Independents

The election of two candidates from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to the Rajya Sabha has become a formality as the Election Commission rejected two other nominations filed for the posts.

The EC announced on Wednesday that the nominations of Bhojraj Koyalkar and Jajula Bhaskar, both affiliated to Shramajeevi Party, have been rejected after scrutiny.

This left Damodar Rao Divikonda and B. Parthasarathy Reddy, who filed their nominations on behalf of the TRS, as valid nominated candidates in the fray.

The election results are likely to be declared after the last date for withdrawal of nominations on June 3.