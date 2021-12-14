TRS candidates bag all the 12 council seats under LAC quota

HYDERABAD

14 December 2021 20:20 IST

Elections were held for six seats; six were declared elected uncontested

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti made a clean sweep of the elections for seats in Legislative Council under the local authorities constituencies, bagging all the 12 seats for which polls were notified.

TRS candidates L. Ramana and T. Bhanuprakash Rao from Karimnagar, D. Vittal (Adilabad), V. Yadava Reddy (Medak), M. Koti Reddy (Nalgonda), T. Madhusudan (Khammam) won the elections with comfortable majorities. Mr. Yadava Reddy defeated Nirmala Turupu, wife of TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash (Jagga) Reddy with a margin of over 500 votes.

The election was conducted for 12 seats, including two seats under LAC quota – one each from the erstwhile Medak, Nalgonda, Adilabad, Nizamabad. Warangal Khammam and two seats each from the erstwhile Karimnagar, Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar districts. The term of the sitting members in these seats including TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavita is set to expire on January 4.

Of the 12 seats for which elections were notified, candidates of the ruling party were declared elected uncontested in six seats — one each in Nizamabad and Warangal and two each in Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy districts.

Election was conducted for the remaining five seats on December 10 with the electors, including ZPTC and MPTC members and MLAs, MPs and MLCs as ex-officio members, casting their votes. Karimnagar registered highest voting of 99.66 % followed by Medak with 99.1 % in the election.

The results of the elections were declared on Tuesday after completion of counting of the first and second preference votes cast by the electors. In addition, S. Madhusudana Chary has been nominated to the Council under the Governor’s quota, the notification for which has been released on Tuesday.