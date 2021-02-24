‘TRS candidate making false claims’

Contestant for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency from CPI and CPI (M) Jaya Saradhi Reddy said that sitting TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who is seeking re-election, is falsely claiming that job vacancies were filled up in the State.

Strengthened by State secretaries Tammineni Veerabhadram and Chada Venkat Reddy, he filed his nomination before the Returning Officer on the last day for filing nominations on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, he said that Mr. Reddy was including the regularised old jobs in various departments in the State and claiming the total figure of jobs created as 1.31 lakh now. He challenged the TRS leader for a face-to-face to discuss vacancies and recruitment.