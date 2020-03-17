TRS candidate files papers for MLC poll

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Loyapally Narsinga Rao filed one set of nomination papers as candidate for the MLC election from Nizamabad Local Bodies’ Constituency comprising two districts of Nizamabad and Kamareddy on Tuesday. Accompanied by TRS leaders he submitted the papers to Collector and Returning Officer C. Narayana Reddy.

Narsing Rao, former MPP president and former ZPTC member from Machareddy in Kamareddy district, is a close relative of Municipal Administration and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao. Though the party chief has not yet announced his candidature officially he is believed to be the candidate because of his proximity to the KCR family and he is one of the front runners for the post.