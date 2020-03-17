Telangana

TRS candidate files papers for MLC poll

Party is yet to announce official candidate

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Loyapally Narsinga Rao filed one set of nomination papers as candidate for the MLC election from Nizamabad Local Bodies’ Constituency comprising two districts of Nizamabad and Kamareddy on Tuesday. Accompanied by TRS leaders he submitted the papers to Collector and Returning Officer C. Narayana Reddy.

Narsing Rao, former MPP president and former ZPTC member from Machareddy in Kamareddy district, is a close relative of Municipal Administration and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao. Though the party chief has not yet announced his candidature officially he is believed to be the candidate because of his proximity to the KCR family and he is one of the front runners for the post.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2020 8:08:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/trs-candidate-files-papers-for-mlc-poll/article31092079.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY