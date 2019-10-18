TRS campaign on low key in Huzurnagar

Cancellation of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s meeting in Huzurnagar owing to adverse weather conditions might have dampened the spirits of ruling party followers but some senior leaders see it as a blessing in disguise given the Election Commission’s hawk eye on the election expenditure.

Senior leaders, though disappointed that KCR could not make it for the meeting, immediately approached the officials and submitted an application cancelling the meeting. Though they had the permission till 8 p.m. an application was sent to the officials by 2 p.m. itself. It will ensure that the money spent on the meeting will not be accounted for.

Even TRS working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao limited his visit to a road show 10 days ago and did not pay a visit to the constituency despite planning a two-day blitzkrieg just before the polling. “He is not coming now,” a senior leader revealed adding that the party anyway was confident of victory.

Special Observer

A senior officer shared on condition of anonymity that Special Expenditure Officer for Huzurnagar B.R. Balakrishnan is known to be a no nonsense officer and the candidates of all political parties are careful on the money being spent. The 1983-batch former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer is said to be closely monitoring with shadow teams pressed into service, and he has the details of every candidate’s connection and the routes where they could bring in money.

A contestant’s close follower revealed that three persons of the Election Commission are following them throughout the campaign, and its difficult to escape from their radar. Apparently more focus is on the ruling party candidate Saidi Reddy as Election Commission expects liberal spending given the ruling party’s advantage in the form of men and machinery.

No ministers

Wary of this the TRS has also not brought in more Cabinet ministers unlike previous byelections. Most senior ministers have stayed away from campaigning despite the prestige attached to it. Chief Minister’s daughter K. Kavitha was also surprisingly not seen in Huzurnagar despite her following.