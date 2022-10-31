TRS bribed 12 Congress MLAs, seize their bank accounts: AICC member

ADVERTISEMENT

AICC member Bakka Judson urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to seize the accounts of 12 Congress MLAs, who were bribed by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), and accounts of their spouses as well.

In a memorandum submitted to ED here on Monday, Mr. Judson urged the authorities to seize the accounts of TRS also to unearth the money laundering link.

“12 MLAs – Ch. Lingaiah (Nakrekal), G. Ramana Reddy (Bhupalpalli), Harshavaradhan Reddy (Kollapur), Upender Reddy (Paler), Rega Kantha Rao (Pinapaka), Haripriya Naik (Illandu), Rohit Reddy (Tandur), J. Surender (Yellareddy), Vanama Venkateswara Rao (Kothagudem), P. Sabitha Indra Reddy (Maheswaram), Sudhir Reddy (LB Nagar) and Atram Sakku (Asifabad) – won on the B Form issued by the Congress in 2018 general elections. The ruling TRS paid them huge bribes and these MLAs were recognised as the members of the TRS by the Speaker on June 6, 2019, after they urged him seeking merger of the group,” said Mr. Judson urging ED to investigate the issue.