TRS, BJP worried over Warangal Declaration: Madhu Yaskhi, VH

Congress leader Madhu Yaskhi Goud. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

May 10, 2022 20:32 IST

Plans being drawn to spread the message among farmers, say TPCC leaders

Telangana Congress has said that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) look worried over the ‘Warangal Declaration’ of the Congress that promised several sops to the farmers and reiterated that the party will make all efforts to reach out to every village to propagate the same.

At separate press conferences in Hyderabad, Madhu Yaskhi Goud and V. Hanmantha Rao said as per the instructions of Mr. Rahul Gandhi the party was preparing plans to reach out to each and every farmer with the declaration within a month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Madhu Yaskhi said a meeting would soon be convened under the chairmanship of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and the contents of the declaration would be spread in each and every village within a month. He claimed that the TRS is perturbed over the response of the Warangal meeting and all and sundry in the TRS were targetting the Congress.

He reminded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao himself admitted in the Assembly that without Sonia Gandhi’s contribution Telangana would have never been a reality. Forgetting that TRS leaders were now claiming their contribution for the formation of a separate State. “We don’t need to respond to each and everyone who claims rights over Telangana,” he said.

VH to tour villages

Mr. Hanmantha Rao said he would go on a visit to Telangana villages from May 22 to June 5 with the sole purpose of creating awareness of the ‘Warangal Declaration’ among the farmers and villagers. The Gandhi family has a history of keeping its word on the promises made to the people and farmers would benefit immensely once the Congress returns to power.

COVID death figures

Telangana Youth Congress president Shivsena Reddy has alleged that the TRS government has suppressed the COVID-19 death figures deliberately fearing it would face backlash from people owing to poor medical facilities. He said though the government has claimed just 4,111 deaths the actual number was more than a lakh as per media reports within the GHMC limits alone.

He said the government should support the families by extending financial assistance of ₹50,000 to the kith and kin of the deceased. He said the committee constituted by the government on the direction of the Supreme Court is yet to submit its report.