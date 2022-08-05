Telangana

TRS-BJP war of words intensifies

Special Correspondent KARIMNAGAR August 05, 2022 21:16 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 21:16 IST

The ongoing war of words between the TRS and the BJP escalated with TRS MLC P Kaushik Reddy accusing the BJP MLA from Huzurabad Eatala Rajender of neglecting Huzurabad and miserably failing to develop the constituency in the last nine months, since the byelection last year.

His comments come close on the heels of Mr Rajender’s recent statement in which the latter challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to contest election against him in any Assembly constituency of his choice including Huzurabad and Gajwel at the next hustings.

Addressing the TRS cadre, who gathered in large numbers at the Ambedkar centre in Huzurabad on Friday, Mr Reddy alleged that Mr Rajender failed to develop the Huzurabad constituency despite representing the constituency for a long time and holding key ministerial portfolios in the past.

“He is speaking out of frustration and did not turn up at the Ambedkar centre for an open debate on the development of Huzurabad, today,” Mr Reddy said reiterating that the TRS will wrest the Huzurabad seat from the BJP in the next Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, mild tension broke out in Huzurabad town when the cadre of both TRS and the BJP entered into an altercation at Ambedkar centre. A verbal duel and jostling ensued between the cadre of both parties and the police dispersed them, averting a clash.

