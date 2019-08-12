TRS, BJP vying to enrol members in Huzurnagar

With an eye on elections, the TRS is focussed on an intensive membership drive in Huzurnagar Assembly constituency where a by-poll is scheduled shortly to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Congress MLA and party State president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy following his election as MP.

Though the enrolment of members had closed in other parts of the State, the TRS had kept the drive open in the constituency till the notification of election as it considers the polls ‘must win’. At the same time, the BJP is also trying to make inroads into the vote banks of Congress and TRS, riding the wave of abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Therefore, the BJP has also stepped up its membership drive in the constituency. The election was a major challenge to TRS as it will look to wrest the constituency from Congress on one hand and, on the other, meet the growing popularity of BJP after Parliament elections, more particularly post-Article 370 abolition. The BJP won four seats in Parliament elections, which took the party cadre to a new high.

The challenge for TRS is compounded by the constituency being the bastion of Congress and the latter party’s State president himself being the local MLA. The TRS never won an election in the constituency. The Congress is equally determined to win the election because the position of its State president is at stake.

The difference in vote share of Congress and TRS in Huzurnagar in the last Assembly elections was 4% but sources say the situation underwent a vast change subsequently with the emergence of BJP as a major force. The TRS is taking utmost care in the selection of its candidate and is said to have decided to make the announcement after Congress and BJP finalise their nominees. Meanwhile, the Congress is making every effort to retain the seat while the BJP is trying to field a strong candidate who could match his rivals in money power. Otherwise, the BJP candidate had polled a mere 1,500 votes in last Assembly elections.