TRS, BJP trying to lure Munugode voters with money, liquor: Uttam

The Hindu BureauRavikanth Reddy R 6731 hyderabad
September 28, 2022 19:08 IST

Congress MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy speaking at Huzurnagar.

Congress MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday alleged that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) had got habituated to undermining democratic norms by influencing voters with money or by purchasing elected representatives to dishonour people's verdict.

“People of Munugode had voted for Congress in 2018 Assembly elections. Now local MLA Rajagopal Reddy switched to the BJP. Both TRS and BJP leaders know that people will repeat the 2018 result and vote for Congress candidate Palvai Sravanti. Instead of allowing people to exercise their free will, they are trying to influence them using money and liquor,” he said.

He was speaking to media persons after unveiling a statue of Congress leader Chinna Mallaiah in Huzurnagar.

Mr. Reddy, who is also incharge of Chotuppal mandal of Munugode constituency, expressed concern over the erosion of morals in politics on account of ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’. “KCR had engineered defection of over three dozen MLAs and MLCs from opposition parties to TRS since 2014. Similarly, PM Modi has toppled elected governments of opposition parties in many States and ‘Operation Lotus’ appears to be his only priority. Unfortunately, they are using the same tactics in the Munugode by-election,” he alleged.

The Congress MP said the party had been getting tremendous response from Munugode voters. “We will not only win the by-election, but the winning margin will be much higher compared to 2018.” Earlier, he paid tributes to Congress leader Chinna Mallaiah and said people like him should be emulated for the morals and ethics they believed in.

