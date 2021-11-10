TRS, BJP playing political games to single out Cong.: Revanth

HYDERABAD

10 November 2021 19:32 IST

‘TPCC ready to hold the AICC plenary in Hyderabad next year’

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that both Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are playing political games to single out the Congress. He wondered why BJP leaders were silent when Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao “threatened that he would slice BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar into six pieces”.

Addressing the second and final day meeting of the party leaders’ training programme held in the city on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy said that such political training camps would be held for party workers in future as well.

He also announced that TPCC was ready to hold the All India Congress Committee (AICC) plenary in Hyderabad next year provided party president Sonia Gandhi accords permission for it.

“The press conferences held by both KCR and Bandi Sanjay were not according to their stature. They were like arguments at a toddy shop,” commented the TPCC president, adding that they were ready to prove the ‘corruption charges’ against the Chief Minister and dared the BJP to get an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Corruption worth crores took place in the name of Kaleshwaram and Palamuru projects. I am challenging Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to order an inquiry by CBI and I am ready to prove it,” he said, alleging that the entire poll expenditure of BJP in Tamil Nadu was borne by the TRS.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh, the TPCC president stated that a conspiracy has been hatched to make Yogi Adityanath the Chief Minister again by dividing votes of the Opposition with MIM contesting more than100 seats. Recalling the allegations made by BJP leader K. Laxman in the past that corruption took place in power projects in the State, the Congress leader wondered why he was silent after becoming a national leader. He promised to continue his fight.

Earlier in the day, national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan alleged that both TRS and BJP cheated the unemployed and failed to keep their promise. He said that while 98,016 jobs were there at the time of formation of the new State, the number rose to 1,91,126 in 2021 as per the report submitted by the Biswal Committee.