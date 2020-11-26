TRS, BJP, MIM failed to resolve issues of immediate importance: TDP

‘Owaisi owes an apology for his comments on NTR and PV’

The Telugu Desam Party Telangana State unit has criticised the TRS, BJP and the AIMIM for failing to resolve issues of immediate public importance and indulging in provocative speeches to gain political mileage.

TTDP president L. Ramana said the three parties which lost moral right to seek votes are trying to gain electoral mileage by resorting to provocative speeches in their attempts to exploit public sentiments. “These parties which failed to redress the grievances of the people are shedding crocodile tears to gain electoral mileage,” he said.

Mr. Ramana lamented that the failure of the government in creating the necessary infrastructure resulted in inundation of several localities in the GHMC limits during the recent floods. Waterlogging is continuing in some areas more than a month after the flood, but the government has not initiated any steps to restore normalcy in these areas, he said.

The government no doubt announced relief package of ₹650 crore aimed at distribution of ₹10,000 each to households affected by the floods but a major chunk of the funds were swindled by the ruling party leaders leaving the affected families high and dry. The recent report of the Forum for Good Governance exposed that people with criminal antecedents were fielded by all the major political parties while the TDP fielded people with clean track record as its candidates, he said.

Mr. Ramana was particularly critical of the MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi for his comments on the PV ghat and NTR memorial.

The city was witness to frequent disturbances and curfews and law and order situation returned to normalcy after NTR took over the reins. P.V. Narasimha Rao on the other hand was the architect of the economic reforms which had accelerated economic development. “Mr. Owaisi owes an apology to the Telugu people for his comments on the two Telugu leaders,” he said.

Mr. Ramana criticized BJP’s State president Bandi Sanjay for his comments on “surgical strikes” and Rohingyas. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Home Minister, Director-General of Police and the State and Central governments should clarify about the presence of Rohingya Muslims in the city, he added.

TTDP coordinator Kambhampati Ramamohan Rao condemned the provocative speeches made by the leaders of these parties and said people who are watching the situation and would teach an appropriate lesson to them. All the development the city had witnessed, be it the HiTech city and expansion of the IT corridor or the international airport, were conceived and implemented during the TDP regime.