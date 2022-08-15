TRS, BJP diverting attention from real issues for Munugode bypoll: Revanth

TPCC president asks people to raise issues of fuel price hike, double bedroom houses, jobs

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
August 15, 2022 00:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Revanth Reddy | Photo Credit: File photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) of trying to create the political narrative of personal abuse for the Munugode bypoll to ensure that the focus shifts from developmental issues to personal attacks.

“They are trying to divert public attention from the real issues so that their failures and unfulfilled promises in the past eight years are relegated to the backstage and the focus is unnecessary discussion on rivalry among politicians,” he said.

In a video clip released here, he urged the people to be wary of such designs and demand an explanation from both the Central and State-ruling parties on unkept promises. He said the BJP has not fulfilled a single promise made to the people such as 2 crore jobs every year and ₹15 lakh deposit in every bank account.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Reddy said the BJP, as per its poll promise, should have provided 16 jobs by now but by its own admission in Parliament, the government could provide employment to only 7 lakh individuals although 22 crore people had applied for jobs. While denying the jobs, the government burdened the people with a huge increase in petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder prices. Gas cylinder was priced at ₹450 during the Congress rule but now it has increased to ₹1,150. “People were looted even during the pandemic,” he alleged.

Mr. Reddy said if the BJP can get ₹5,000 crore from the Centre for the Munugode constituency, all its problems, including completion of irrigation projects, will be fulfilled.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

At the same time, the TRS government “promised heaven” including double bedroom houses, a job for every home, and 3 acres of land to Dalits but were fulfilled. The discussion in the Munugode bypoll should be on such issues, he said, asking the people to raise those when the BJP and TRS leaders come for campaigning. Congress would continue to question them on the unkept promises, he said.

Mr. Reddy said the Congress would take the help of Communist parties and activists such as Prof. Kodandaram in raising these issues and ensure that the focus of the bypoll stays on development issues and not personal abuse.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app