TRS, BJP diverting attention from real issues for Munugode bypoll: Revanth

A. Revanth Reddy | Photo Credit: File photo

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) of trying to create the political narrative of personal abuse for the Munugode bypoll to ensure that the focus shifts from developmental issues to personal attacks.

“They are trying to divert public attention from the real issues so that their failures and unfulfilled promises in the past eight years are relegated to the backstage and the focus is unnecessary discussion on rivalry among politicians,” he said.

In a video clip released here, he urged the people to be wary of such designs and demand an explanation from both the Central and State-ruling parties on unkept promises. He said the BJP has not fulfilled a single promise made to the people such as 2 crore jobs every year and ₹15 lakh deposit in every bank account.

Mr. Reddy said the BJP, as per its poll promise, should have provided 16 jobs by now but by its own admission in Parliament, the government could provide employment to only 7 lakh individuals although 22 crore people had applied for jobs. While denying the jobs, the government burdened the people with a huge increase in petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder prices. Gas cylinder was priced at ₹450 during the Congress rule but now it has increased to ₹1,150. “People were looted even during the pandemic,” he alleged.

Mr. Reddy said if the BJP can get ₹5,000 crore from the Centre for the Munugode constituency, all its problems, including completion of irrigation projects, will be fulfilled.

At the same time, the TRS government “promised heaven” including double bedroom houses, a job for every home, and 3 acres of land to Dalits but were fulfilled. The discussion in the Munugode bypoll should be on such issues, he said, asking the people to raise those when the BJP and TRS leaders come for campaigning. Congress would continue to question them on the unkept promises, he said.

Mr. Reddy said the Congress would take the help of Communist parties and activists such as Prof. Kodandaram in raising these issues and ensure that the focus of the bypoll stays on development issues and not personal abuse.