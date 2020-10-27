TRS, BJP continue to spar at Dubbak

Finance Minister T. Harish addresses rally at Toguta mandal

A day after a tense situation was witnessed in Siddipet and Dubbak over the recovery of money from a relative of BJP candidate M. Raghunandan Rao, major political parties continued campaigning without hurdle.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, addressing a motorcycle rally at Toguta mandal headquarters on Tuesday, said, "It was nothing but a self goal by BJP. Why did Raghunandan Rao go from Dubbak to Siddipet to Dubbak within half an hour if the money did not belong to him? A video came out where a person from whose house money was seized openly stated that the money was meant for distribution to voters by BJP candidate M. Raghunandan Rao. They are in frustration and reacting with that. They will distribute money in the next few days, be careful”.

BJP leaders alleged that the TRS has been trying to fix them as it fears defeat in bye-election.

The BJP continued its campaign at Dubbak. Mr. Raghunandan Rao has been going door to door seeking votes. Party leaders D.K. Aruna and others came to Dubbak to participate in the campaign.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and other Congress leaders have been participating in the campaign at Chegunta mandal villages.