TRS-BJP clash at Huzurabad over WhatsApp chat

Eatala’s terms it fake and lodges complaint with police

Tempers ran high and supporters of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) clashed at Huzurabad over a leaked WhatsApp chat where a relative of BJP leader Eatala Rajender had apparently made derogatory comments against a group of Dalits.

The chat screenshots that went viral were, however, termed fake by Mr. Rajender’s relatives and supporters and they blamed the TRS leaders of creating the fake chat and circulating it on social media. A complaint was also lodged with the Huzurabad police seeking action against those responsible.

The clash occurred when some Dalit organisations allegedly on behalf of the TRS were agitating for action against Mr. Rajender over the alleged fake chat. The BJP supporters on the other hand tried to burn the effigy of Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao blaming him.

Trouble started when Mr. Rajender’s wife Jamuna cleansed Dr. Ambedkar’s statue with milk blaming the TRS for creating fake chats with derogatory comments on Dalits and circulating them in the name of her brother. The TRS cadre who came there to protest raised slogans against Mr. Eatala. Both the groups came face to face and tried to push each other and in the melee, BJP cadre tried to burn the effigy of the Chief Minister raising the tempers further. However, the police intervened and sent both the groups away.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rajender termed the whole exercise of creating the chat as an effort to defame him by the ruling party. He said the Chief Minister was stooping to a new low by encouraging such acts realising that the TRS would be defeated in the bypolls.

He said only after his resignation, the Chief Minister announced the Dalit Bandhu scheme and Huzurabad was being showered with promises and funds. “Without my resignation, KCR wouldn’t have cared for Dalits. Now, they are being taken to Pragati Bhavan in AC buses just because of me,” he claimed. He also touched the feet of some Dalits who came to felicitate him during the ongoing padayatra.