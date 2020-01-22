TRS, BJP cadre clash

But for a few incidents of violence, polling in the seven civic bodies, including Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC), in the integrated district was peaceful amidst tight police security on Wednesday.

Voters cast their votes in as many as 60 divisions in NMC and 166 wards in the remaining six councils. A total of 1,138 candidates, including nominees from different parties, were in the fray.

Police used mild force to disperse BJP activists when, led by MP D. Arvind, they staged a protest demanding action against TRS cadres for their alleged distribution of money to woo voters in Division No. 41.

Also, there was a heated argument between the MP and ACP G. Srinivas Kumar when the former insisted on the release of BJP candidate Vinode in Division No. 41, who, he said was illegally arrested. The BJP leaders complained to Commissioner of Police Kartikeya that rural police were partial towards the ruling party.

According to CI B. Satyanarayana, in Division No. 59 and 58, police took into custody about 10 women when they came to cast ‘bogus’ votes. Also, there was tension when Congress cadres protested against a motorbike rally by MLA J. Surender in Yellareddy town and alleged that the MLA entered a booth, which was a clear violation of election rules.

An average of 64.40 per cent polling was recorded in the four civic bodies of the district, the highest being in Armoor municipality with 72.40 per cent followed by Bodhan 72.32 and Bheemgal 71.80.

In Kamareddy district, an average of 70.43 per cent polling was recorded. In Kamareddy municipal council, 67.53 per cent polling was recorded while in Banswada, it was 77.07 and Yellareddy 80.35 per cent.