TRS, BJP burdening people with hike in power charges, fuel prices: Revanth  

TPCC chief ridicules TRS protests on fuel prices

Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy criticised the State government for increasing power charges to cover up its failures and burden the poor and middle class, apart from industrialists.

In a statement here, he said it’s laughable that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is staging dharnas and protests against the rise in fuel prices and blaming the Central government. “TRS has forgotten how it is bleeding people with increased power charges, but is protesting against the fuel prices,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said it was proved yet again that the BJP and TRS are together in burdening people when they are already hit by the pandemic. The fuel prices will shoot up inflation, affecting every citizen in the country. Both Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will have to take the blame and stop fooling people as if they are at loggerheads, he said.