TRS-BJP blame game starts

Less than 10 days ahead of byelection to Munugode Assembly constituency, an interesting political drama unfolded on city outskirts with police claiming to have foiled a bid by three persons including two godmen to lure ruling TRS MLAs by offering them huge money.

It was straight repeat of cash-for-vote scandal that rocked the State a few years ago and left the TDP leadership and then MLA A. Revanth Reddy red faced when he was caught on camera giving cash to ‘buy’ an nominated MLC Stephenson in the Council elections. The latest bid by two godmen and another city-based person are said to have promised ₹ 100 crore and contracts if the four MLAs quit the TRS only added to the hotly contested bypoll campaign in Munugode.

This drama led to a political slugfest and blame game between the TRS and the BJP leadership. The TRS leaders were quick to blame the BJP for ‘dirty politics’ of money. Chennur MLA Balka Suman said the loyal TRS MLAs had exposed the BJP leaders’ bid to buy elected representatives. He appealed to people to see through the political gamble being played out by the saffron party.

BJP leaders reacted sharply to the fast-paced political developments accusing the TRS of enacting the drama to defame the party. “What will the BJP gain by buying four TRS legislators? Will the act of luring these MLAs impact the Munugode bypoll outcome,” questioned former BJP MLC N. Ramachander Rao.

Other BJP leaders launched an counter-attack on the TRS stating that the script, production and direction was at the behest of top ruling party leadership. “With one year to go for Assembly elections, why will the BJP buy the MLAs? Instead, we could have spent the same amount in Munugode to win the elections,” another senior BJP leader remarked on condition on anonymity.

Sources close to Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said none of the three persons including two Swamjis shown in the video that went viral had no connection whatsoever with the BJP.

State Congress leaders felt that it would be futile for the BJP to indulge in horse trading. “Merely buying four MLAs is not going to affect the stability of the TRS Government,” the leader remarked.