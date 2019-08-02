TRS-BJP are secret friends: Ponnam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Ponnam Prabhakar has lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for repeatedly targeting the Congress in the State and said a party that has lost deposits in 105 Assembly constituencies has no place in Telangana.

At a press conference here, he said the BJP should first explain about its contribution to Telangana in the last five years before claiming to be a force to reckon with. If BJP had such popularity its national general secretary hailing from Karimnagar should have contested from there and won it. He said Vinod and Kavita lost because people wanted them to lose and not the BJP to win. He said BJP and TRS were working together in Telangana and if it was not the case why didn’t the BJP object to the early election to the Assembly.

Mr. Prabhakar termed those leaving the party as ‘scrap’ and pointed out that no important leader was deserting the party.