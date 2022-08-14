TRS begins luring grassroots activists in Munugode

Several sarpanches, MPTC members from Congress join TRS

Stepping up its political activity to attract village and mandal-level elected representatives and grassroots activists of other parties into its fold ahead of the Munugode by-election, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has admitted several sarpanches and others from the Congress on Sunday.

Congress MPTC member from Guddi Molkapur, S. Kavitha Vidyasagar and Pulipalupula MPTC member B. Lingaiah joined TRS in the presence of Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy on Sunday evening when he visited Narayanapuram in Munugode constituency as part of arrangements for the public meeting to be addressed by party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Party in-charge for the constituency K. Prabhakar Reddy, Government Whip and Alair MLA G. Sunitha Mahender Reddy, Tungaturthy MLA G. Kishore Kumar, and Yadadri-Bhongir Zilla Parishad chairperson A. Sandeep Reddy were present on the occasion.

In Hyderabad, State Sarpanches Forum president and Ravigudem sarpanch G. Satyam, Kuntlagudem sarpanch M. Parijatham Gopal, Kishtapuram sarpanch N. Radha Ramesh, Chulledu sarpanch J. Maheshwari Saidulu, Kalvalapalli sarpanch V. Jagan, Kishtapuram MPTC member Saidulu, all belonging to the Congress, joined TRS in the presence of former Speaker and MLC S. Madhusudana Chary and MLA A. Jeevan Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Madhusudana Chary and Mr. Jeevan Reddy assured that all those from Munugode constituency who joined TRS from Congress would be given due recognition.