TRS bags most MPP President posts in Kamareddy

The TRS bagged as many as 19 MPP posts out of a total of 22 in the district on Friday. Election for Domakonda MPP post was postponed due to lack of quorum. The ruling party only lost in Yellareddy and Nagireddypet mandals.

Interestingly in Nagireddypet, Congress candidate Rajdas Deiviti won the election with the support of TRS MPTC members. Earlier, 22 co-opted members, one from each mandal, were elected. In Nizamabad, the TRS won 23 MPP posts, while the Congress and BJP won one each. The elections to Bodhan and Chandur MPP posts were postponed to Saturday following lack of quorum.

Rajini Lolapu and Yogesh Kyatam were declared elected president and vice-president respectively in Renjal mandal reserved for BC woman, while Kondengala Srinivas of Congress and Mohammed Imran Khan from TRS were elected president and vice-president in Yedapally mandal.