TRS backs Kavitha’s comments on Arvind

November 19, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has observed that Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind is a blot on politics and backed the comments made by MLC K. Kavitha following Mr. Arvind’s remarks against Ms. Kavitha and her comments are too little compared to the words used by the MP.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy and legislators B. Ganesh, V. Gangadhar Goud and D. Rajeshwar Rao said the BJP MP was most culture-less politician in Telangana politics and repeated suggestions to mend his attitude had fallen on deaf ears. They alleged that Mr. Arvind spoke heinously by stating that KCR was trading his daughter.

Ms. Kavitha’s comment of slapping Mr. Arvind in public was too small a reaction to the words used by the BJP MP, the TRS leaders said adding that he was acting like a “rabid dog”. They sought to know whether Mr. Arvind was witness to Ms. Kavitha speaking to AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge. They accused the BJP of making all-out attempts to create law and order problem by raking up trivial and issues.

Alleging that the BJP was trying to divert people’s attention from its involvement in the MLAs’ poaching case by enacting some dramas the TRS leaders said it was not new for BJP to make attempts to divide families of its political rivals and cited the examples of the families of Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Hemant Soren, and Rama Vilas Paswan.

They also sought to know why BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the Governor were silent when BJP activists attacked Ms. Kavitha’s residence a couple of months ago and what was the woman Governor doing when the BJP MP made objectionable and heinous remarks on Ms. Kavitha.

Turning back to Mr. Arvind, the TRS leaders said he did nothing for Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency for more than three years now and had failed to keep the word given in writing about realising turmeric board. People, particularly farmers, were not allowing him to enter villages due to his broken promise on the turmeric board and that’s why he was trying to stay in headlines by resorting to controversial, at times derogatory, statements against political rivals.