TRS at the helm of BJP’s Jana Chaitanya Yatra: Congress

Congress senior leader and former chief whip Gandra Venkataramana Reddy has alleged that the ongoing Jana Chaitanya Yatra of BJP has been sponsored by the ruling TRS party in the State.

The BJP and the TRS are working in collusion, fooling people for their political gains. Both the parties want to divide the Congress votes and keep it away from coming to power.

The third front, mooted by TRS chief KCR was aimed at helping the Modi government at the Centre.

The BJP leaders who have been touring Warangal should first answer why they failed to bring the promised railway coach factory. They should also talk about steel plant at Bayyaram which is being shelved on silly pretexts. “The Bifurcation Act promised a tribal university in the State which was supposed to come up in Warangal. What happened to it?” Mr. Ramana Reddy asked. BJP leaders should tell how and why people should believe in them as they have failed to implement the Bifurcation Act meant to help the newly-formed Telangana State.

The MSP announced by the BJP was aimed at political gains and it was much lower than that announced by the UPA. The Centre failed to answer to the growing prices of seeds, fertilizers and diesel.

The Congress leader described Rythu Bandhu as a failure as it failed to bring in much talked relief to the farmers in the State.

Mr. Ramana Reddy said his party would provide one time loan waiver of ₹2 lakh to each farmer, enhance the MSP and introduce market intervention fund.