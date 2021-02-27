TRS asks its MLAs to counter BJP criticism

Hyderabad

27 February 2021 22:47 IST

‘MLC candidate Vani Devi has a clean record’

TRS working president K. T. Rama Rao has directed the cadre to expose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioning them on the rising fuel prices and the failure to sanction projects to Telanagana.

At a meeting with city MLAs and corporators to discuss the strategy for the MLC elections, he asked them to counter the 'fake news' of the BJP 'WhatsApp University' with figures and facts on the jobs given by the TRS government. The BJP had failed the state in all aspects and Telangana was always ignored while other states were favoured, he said.

Stating that party-supported candidate Vani Devi had a clean record, he said it was a big advantage for the party and this should be vigorously taken to the voters. There was no way the opposition parties could mudsling on her and this was a big advantage for the party. Moreover, the opportunities provided by the government for youngsters in both the government and private sectors are there to be seen.

Advertising

Advertising

He said perceptions were not always true and reminded that TRS won two elections in GHMC from a earlier position where it could not even contest. Moreover, the opposition parties were not in a position to take on the ruling party on any issue, he said.

Earlier, Ministers T Harish Rao, Srinivas Goud and V Prashanth Reddy held meetings with local leaders in support of Vani Devi and advised the cadre to repulse the criticism of opposition parties with facts and figures.