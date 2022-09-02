TRS and BJP vying to observe Hyderabad Liberation Day officially

Centre plans year-long celebrations

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
September 02, 2022 22:10 IST

The State and Central governments seem to be in combative mood to observe Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17 officially.

Sources said the official celebrations by TRS government were likely to be discussed at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday. Scrupulously avoiding the nomenclature of the occasion either to represent the liberation of the Princely State from Nizam’s rule or marking its merger with the Indian Union, they added that it might be observed as celebration of Telangana Armed Struggle.

They added that the celebrations were likely to be held all over the State. The TRS government had not observed the occasion officially since the formation of the State though the party had celebrated it in a modest manner by hoisting the national flag at its office. The flag hoisting was also done during the struggle for Statehood.

On the other hand, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy was said to have discussed conduct of official celebrations of the event by the Centre with officials of various Ministries in New Delhi on Friday. The BJP led government at the Centre planned to organise it as a Liberation Day with a public meeting at Parade grounds here, which will be addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah. It was also planned to invite Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka Eknath Shinde and Basavaraj Bommai respectively as parts of erstwhile Hyderabad State merged with the two States. The BJP also planed year-long celebrations as this was the 75th year of the event.

