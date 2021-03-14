TRS and BJP spar over KTR's sarcastic comments on praying before gas cylinder

Hyderabad

He said he prayed to the cylinder before coming out to vote

Social media platforms saw a near war between the TRS and BJP followers on Sunday after the TRS working president, K.T. Rama Rao made a sarcastic comment to embarass the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the escalating gas cylinder prices, and the counter from the BJP criticisng the TRS on the suicides of unemployed and the the party's silence on communal clases in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district.

It all started with KTR's deliberate provocative statement that he had prayed to the gas cylinder at his home, as wished by a great man, before coming out to vote in the Graduate MLC elections for which the polling was held today.

Mr. KTR was apparently referring to the widely publicised tweet of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in 2014 general elections where he asked people to pray to gas cylinder at home before going out for voting. It was a deliberate political ploy to provoke anger among the common man on the polling day over the UPA's inability to control prices then.

The BJP leaders reacted sharply to Mr. KTR's statement and attacked him holding him and the TRS responsible for the suicides of youngsters, and those who property in the recent communal clashes at Bhainsa town. The BJP candidate for Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar Graduate MLC constituency, N. Ramchander Rao responded strongly stating that he too had prayed for unemployed from Osmania University and for the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for employees, which have been contentious issues for long, before voting.

BJP's MLA, T. Raja Singh, known for his rabble-rousing speeches and hard hindutva ideology, said Mr. KTR should pray for the safety of Hindus in Bhainsa and not the gas cylinder.

Through out the campaign as well, Mr. KTR took on the BJP over the rising fuel and coooking gas prices, sharing videos of the Prime Minister before the BJP was voted to power and the Ministers, who protested against the price rise during the UPA but now defending the rising prices.

"Who do we attribute the abnormal Gas Diesel Petrol price increase to now? Care to own up?", he tweeted earlier comparing the prices of fuel and LPG cylinder in 2015 and 2021. He said petrol was ₹56.49 in 2015 and it touched ₹100 in 2021. Similarly the LPG Cylinder was ₹414 in 2015 and ₹819 in 2021. "₹225 increase in last 3 months," he tweeted along with the videos of PM and the Ministers.