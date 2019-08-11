TRS and BJP deal alleged

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dasoju Sravan has alleged that the TRS and the BJP had a secret understanding to damage the Congress in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Sravan alleged that all Union ministers praised the TRS on their visit to Telangana. In turn, TRS extended unconditional support to all decisions of the BJP-led NDA government.

Citing several examples of strong ties between the TRS and the BJP, he recalled that both Prime Minister Narender Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao praised each other when the former visited Gajwel to inaugurate Mission Bhagiratha on August 7, 2016 . Similarly, Union Minister for Surface Transport Nitin Gadkari praised the roads in State during his visit here on May 5 last year. Another Union Minister Prakash Javadekar praised the Haritha Haaram programme while two other ministers Mr. Ahluwalia and Mr. V.K. Singh also lauded the State government for different reasons.