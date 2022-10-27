TRS and BJP brazenly buying MLAs to destroy democracy: Rahul

TRS most corrupt in the country

TRS most corrupt in the country

Calling the TRS government the most corrupt in the country, Congress Parliament member, Rahul Gandhi said the TRS and BJP were shamelessly resorting to buying the MLAs making a mockery of democracy.

In a veiled reference to the ongoing ‘Buying TRS MLAs’ episode in Telangana, he said TRS and BJP were the two sides of the same coin and their undemocratic practices including luring the MLAs into their fold with money bags was reprehensible.

Addressing a street corner meeting near Makthal during his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday, he alleged that K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s government was looting the state resources wherever it can. The Kaleshwaram project is steeped in corruption and there is no inquiry into the ₹15,000 crore valued lands at Miyapur. “It is the most corrupt Government in the entire country,” he alleged.

The atmosphere in the country was vitiated by the divisive politics of the BJP and the TRS had supported every bill in Parliament, he said and asked how can one differentiate between the two. Congress will maintain equal distance as both the TRS and BJP were no more political parties but business entities.

Meets farmers

Earlier, Mr. Gandhi met farmers where he listened to their issues and shared his views. He agreed with their view that direct benefit transfer for farmers or crop insurance scheme should be extended to the tenant farmers. ‘Money meant for farmers should not be paid to land-owners who are not doing agriculture.’ He also said that farmer widows must get the land if the farmers committed suicide and the tenant farmers should get lease documents.

After listening to the farmers’ plight, he assured that the party will consult them, women farmers, farmer widows, and tenant farmers before preparing its manifesto for the coming Assembly elections in the state.

Mr. Gandhi also believed that there has to be a basic minimum support for the poor of the country. It is a powerful idea. And that was the thinking behind MGNREGA and NYAY schemes of the Congress, he said.

Ms Manjula from Vikarabad district and Saroja from Nalgonda explained their plight after their husbands committed suicide due to pressure from creditors and the government never took the suicides seriously. Tenant farmer Malkhanna from Adilabad said they do not get Rythu Bandhu or any crop loss compensation.

Earlier, Mr. Gandhi resumed his yatra from Makthal town in Narayanpet district early in the morning accompanied by TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Parliament member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Madhu Yaskhi Goud, and AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore. He greeted people on the way and interacted with little kids as they walked along with him. He walked for 26.7 km and rested at Yeligandla in the night.