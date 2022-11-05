TRS, AIMIM, YSRCP are match-fixing parties on behalf of BJP: Jairam Ramesh

hyderabad

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has described the TRS, YSRCP, TDP and the AIMIM as ‘match fixing’ parties helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as they were afraid of the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax departments and only Congress can fight the BJP.

Speaking to reporters in Medak district where Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is presently on, he said the walkathon of Rahul Gandhi was a countdown for the TRS government in Telangana and the BJP government at the Centre. The overwhelming response to the yatra is an indication of that as the party cadre are enthused to defeat the ‘Double Engine’ governments of K. Chandrashekhar Rao in Telangana and Narendra Modi at the Centre.

Mr. Ramesh said the double-engine train of KCR and Modi was traveling on the wrong track and Mr. Gandhi’s Yatra was precisely to bring the country back on track. Both Mr. Modi and Mr. KCR were behaving like dictators and people have realised that only Congress can provide a democratic rule in the country.

Stating that the Yatra in Telangana was a huge success and it would give a new direction to the party apart from boosting the party cadre and the leaders who are ready to fight the TRS and BJP. He said Mr. Gandhi’s interactions with various groups like students, Dalits, Tribals, farmers, and employees of public sector undertakings apart from neglected groups among the backward castes helped him to understand their issues in depth. The hundreds of representations received by Mr. Gandhi will be taken up for further action.

Mr. Ramesh made it clear that Telangana became a reality due to the commitment of Sonia Gandhi and not because of the fast taken up by Mr. Chandrashekhar Rao. The bifurcation was done by Ms. Gandhi despite knowing the political losses the party would suffer and it reflected her commitment made to people of Telangana on the separate state issue.