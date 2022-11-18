TRS activists storm MP’s house, vandalise property in Hyderabad 

November 18, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Police prevent BJP activists from staging protests at residences of TRS leaders

The Hindu Bureau

The vandalised house of Member of Parliament from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

High tension prevailed at the residence of Member of Parliament from Nizamabad, Dharmapuri Arvind, here on Road No. 12 Banjara Hills on Friday as several activists of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) stormed the house and vandalised property.

Mr. Arvind was not present at the house at the time as he was attending a meeting in Nizamabad. His 70-year-old mother D. Vijayalaxami, security personnel and domestic helpers were witness to the incident.

According to a complaint by Ms. Vijayalaxmi to the Banjara Hills police, some 50 persons carrying TRS party flags and raising ‘Arvind down down’ slogans barged into the house at around 11.30 a.m., and using sticks and stones damaged several properties on the premises.

A centre table, pooja shelf, portraits of god, glass furniture, flower pots and a luxury car parked inside were damaged, she said. Several pictures and videos of the damaged scene were later circulated in the media. The petition also stated that their security guard Ramana and domestic help Satyawathi were injured in the attack.

According to reports, the TRS activists were angered over Mr. Arvind’s remarks against their leader, former MP from Nizamabad and daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

The vandalism, in particular, was in reaction to Mr. Arvind disclosure to media persons on Thursday when he made several claims and justified that Ms. Kavitha was not preferred in her own party. He also ridiculed Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s press statements that the BJP command has threatened his daughter with the Enforcement Directorate action if she did not join the BJP.

That Ms. Kavitha getting in touch with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was a sure information from a high source in the Congress party, the MP said.

Following the incident at his residence, he took to Twitter and condemned the violent actions.

“At the behest of KCR, KTR and Kavitha, TRS goons attacked my residence and vandalised the house. They terrorised my mother & created ruckus,” he wrote, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Later speaking to media persons, he described the vandalism caused by TRS as “a show of caste arrogance”. He also observed that it was the failure of the State police and DGP M. Mahendar Reddy in ensuring safety to an MP’s family living in the heart of the city.

Banjara Hills police have opened a probe.

Meanwhile, later in the evening, the BJP cadres too were charged for an opposite reaction. Several of them had mobilised for a show of strength and for gheraoing the residences of TRS leaders. The police, however, made quick efforts in setting up pickets at Banjara Hills, Pragati Bhavan and residences of the leaders. A number of BJP cadres were prevented from demonstrating further.

